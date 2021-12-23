Cenergi completes issuance of Asean SRI green senior sukuk wakalah

PETALING JAYA: Khazanah Nasional Bhd-owned Cenergi SEA Bhd has issued its inaugural RM210 million senior Islamic medium-term notes based on the shariah principle of Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar in compliance with the Securities Commission Malaysia’s Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) Sukuk framework, Asean Green Bonds Standards issued by the Asean Capital Markets Forum and Green Bond Principles issued by the International Capital Market Association.

The Asean SRI green senior sukuk wakalah issuance comprises a five-year RM85 million sukuk due in 2026 with a profit rate of 5.3% per annum and a seven-year RM125 million sukuk due in 2028 with a profit rate of 5.55% per annum respectively.

The Asean SRI green senior sukuk wakalah is issued pursuant to Cenergi’s Islamic notes issuance programme of up to an aggregate amount of RM1.5 billion in nominal value based on the shariah principle of Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar.

The sukuk programme allows Cenergi to issue senior sukuk wakalah and perpetual sukuk wakalah including green sukuk wakalah in compliance with the Securities Commission Malaysia’s SRI Sukuk Framework and/or Asean Green Bond Standards and/or Green Bond Principles and/or such other guidelines or frameworks or standards in relation to green bonds issued from time to time.

The sukuk programme has been assigned a final rating of A1/Stable for the senior sukuk wakalah and A3/Stable for the perpetual sukuk wakalah by RAM Rating Services Bhd. RAM Sustainability Sdn Bhd has provided a second opinion on Cenergi’s Green Sukuk Framework.

Cenergi group CEO Hairol Azizi Tajudin (pix) said the issuance of the Asean SRI green senior sukuk wakalah provides wider opportunity for Cenergi to effectively manage and optimise its cashflow, grow its business and support the government’s aspiration in the enhancement of renewable energy (RE) sector.

Cenergi, being the sustainable energy subsidiary of Khazanah, is actively expanding its RE business and plans to utilise the proceeds from the sukuk issuance to refinance its existing loans as well as to fund its upcoming RE projects.