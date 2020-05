KUALA LUMPUR: Censof Holdings Bhd’s58 per cent-owned subsidiary, Asian Business Software Solutions Pte Ltd (ABSS), has partnered with DBS Hong Kong to provide cloud-based accounting software to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong.

Group managing director Ameer Shaik Mydin said the partnership is timely as more SMEs are looking to embark on their digital transformation journey in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

“Integration between a DBS business account and Financio, an all-in-one cloud based accounting software designed for small businesses, can be done digitally without the need to visit any branch nor fill in any paper forms,” he said in a statement today.

He said by integrating a DBS business account with the platform, DBS Hong Kong SME clients would be able to transfer their data to Financio securely and they would get real-time reports, automated book-keeping, invoice-purchasing and management of cash flow report automatically every day.

He added that this would equip SMEs with true efficiency and productivity gains so that they could focus on growing their business.

DBS Hong Kong managing director and head of institutional banking group Alex Cheung said as a leader in SME banking, DBS Hong Kong fully understood the needs of SME customers, particularly during the current challenging environment.

“With many small business owners spending countless hours manually importing and reconciling their bank statements every month, we believed our pioneering partnership with Financio helps equip our SME customers with true efficiency and productivity gains so that they can focus on growing their business,” he added. - BERNAMA