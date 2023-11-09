CIMB increases sustainable finance target to RM100b by 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has raised its sustainable finance target to RM100 billion by 2024, in an aspiration to be an Asean sustainability leader.

This increased target falls under the Group’s Green, Social, Sustainable Impact Products and Services Framework.

CIMB group chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said the higher sustainable finance target of RM100 billion by 2024, is more than triple its initial commitment announced in 2021.

“CIMB is strongly committed to play a leading role in green and transition finance across the Asean region. In driving this commitment forward, we will continue to introduce and promote innovative solutions to support our clients’ goals and ambitions in the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future,” he said at the opening of CIMB’s flagship – The Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit 2023 themed ‘Sustainability in Action: Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow’ yesterday.

He stated that the new RM100 billion commitment was made because CIMB has already achieved its increased RM60 billion target announced in 2022 ahead of plan. To date, the group has mobilised close to RM70 billion in sustainable finance since 2021.

At the same time, he said that CIMB continues to make progress on its own transition roadmap, as it charts its emission reduction plan towards achieving their target of Net Zero by 2050, including Scope 3 financed emissions.