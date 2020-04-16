CIMB partners NGOs to accelerate Covid-19 contributions

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd are collaborating with 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with strong grassroot expertise to help connect to the underserved local communities and frontliners, in response to urgent needs that the crisis has generated.

This initiative enables customer contributions to the NGOs and Covid-19 by donating directly via CIMB’s charity crowdfunding portal CIMB Cares, or by redeeming their banking or credit card bonus points online from now until June 30, 2020. All donations will be channeled in full directly to the participating NGOs, as transfers will be at no cost.

CIMB group chairman Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad said this initiative is part of the group’s commitment to help Malaysians weather through this crisis and eventually rebuild their lives post-Covid-19.

“We believe this is a meaningful measure to provide convenience and flexibility to our customers who wish to contribute to the most vulnerable groups of our society through our trusted NGO partners,” he said in a statement today.

For direct donations, customers and members of the public can visit the CIMB Cares website to donate to four NGOs, namely the Budimas Charitable Foundation, the Befrienders Kuala Lumpur, Persatuan Penjagaan Kanak-Kanak Terencat Akal Johor Bahru, and Pure Life Society. Non-CIMB customers are also able to donate via this portal.

For bonus points redemption, customers can select any of six participating NGOs actively involved in the forefront of the Covid-19 outbreak and redeem 4,000 bonus points for each RM10 donation they would like to make. The NGOs are the Lost Food Project, Al-Ikhlas Hope Society, Kita Bantu Kita, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Sedulur, Project Wawasan Rakyat, and Persatuan Care Selangor.

Banking bonus points redemption for CIMB Preferred, CIMB Prime, and CIMB@Work customers, in addition to debit card points, can be done on the CIMB Clicks website while credit card bonus points can be redeemed at the CIMB Member Rewards website.

To date, CIMB has committed more than RM2.4 million to support initiatives related to Covid-19, including its contribution to the GLC Disaster Response Network and contributions via CIMB Foundation to NGOs providing Covid-19 relief initiatives. In partnership with these NGOs, CIMB Foundation has distributed meals and supplies to 29,000 people.

NGOs that CIMB Foundation has worked with, include Pertiwi Soup Kitchen to provide meals to 2,000 underprivileged people as well as Pertubuhan Perkhidmatan Sosial dan Pembangunan Komuniti Daerah Gombak on its Breakfast On Us programme to provide bread to 2,400 people.

Most recently, the foundation worked with Women of Will to distribute groceries to the Program Perumahan Rakyat Lembah Subang community in support of more than 80 underprivileged women and their families, with additional families in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Sabah scheduled to receive supplies soon.

Besides the foundation’s initiatives, CIMB Islamic contributed food supplies to a Pusat Perumahan Rakyat Termiskin community and participants of its yearly entrepreneurial programme for the B40 group delivered via online learning with Taylor’s Education Group, benefitting 300 families.

CIMB has provided various relief packages for its own customers, including deferment options on loans as well as conversion of credit card to term loans. CIMB has also provided a Covid-19 Bereavement Support Programme, to grant financial aid to customers or their immediate family members who have fallen victim to Covid-19.