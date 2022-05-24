Cnergenz gains 4.31% on ACE Market debut

KUALA LUMPUR: Electronics manufacturing solutions provider Cnergenz Bhd made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd this morning with a 2.5 sen or 4.31% premium after opening at 60.5 sen per share above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 58 sen per share.

Cnergenz CEO and executive director Lye Yhin Choy remarked that it is happy with the opening price and the positive reception of its listing on the ACE market. Through its IPO, the group has raised RM58.0 million in funds, which are expected to be utilised towards the company’s facility expansion plans, research and development activities, as well as general working capital purposes.

“Our moving forward plan is to expand our smart factory solutions. Proceeds obtained from this listing exercise will (go towards) setting up our acquired lands (sic) to build our new factories and to increase our product offerings,” he told a virtual press conference following its listing.

In the next three years, the company will be increasing its head count for product development and will announce new product solutions.

Planning and construction of Cnergenz’s new factory is pending approval from Penang Development Corp, which it hopes to obtain soon. The estimated completion date of the factory will be in the second half of next year.

Chairman Datuk Azman Mahmud believes the introduction of Cnergenz to the stock exchange will bring greater visibility to investors, and highlights the importance of electronics manufacturing solutions in building up an advanced and efficient manufacturing ecosystem in the country, further strengthening Malaysia’s position as a global electronics and semiconductor hub.

The Penang-based company specialises in surface mount technology manufacturing solutions for the electronics and semiconductor (E&S) industries. Cnergenz offers its solutions, ranging from integrated solutions such as production line systems and smart factory solutions, to individual machinery, equipment and tools, to its network of over 100 customers operating within the E&S Industries.

Cnergenz’s market base is primarily in Malaysia (save for Malacca and Johor), contributing 71.9% to the group’s revenue in the recent financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, and extends to the company’s overseas markets in Vietnam and Thailand.