Cochclear to expand KL-based global manufacturing facility

KUALA LUMPUR: Cochlear Ltd, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, today announced the expansion of its global manufacturing facility in Kuala Lumpur, elevating Malaysia as one of the global powerhouses in the manufacture and maintenance of hearing implant sound processors.

In a statement, it said the expansion involves an investment of more than RM30 million to support the company’s growing demand for cochlear and acoustic hearing implants in Malaysia as well as over 180 other countries.

Cochlear CEO and president Dig Howitt said the expansion is key to the company’s mission to help hundreds of thousands of people around the world to hear.

“In addition to increasing our ability to make more sound processors, the new global distribution centre supports efficiencies in transporting goods and sustainability benefits by reducing the air miles travelled between us and our suppliers.

“We’re very grateful for the strong support and partnership from Mida (Malaysian Investment Development Authority), Malaysia’s Ministry of Health and Association of Malaysian Medical Industries that has allowed us to grow in Malaysia, making Kuala Lumpur our third largest site in the Cochlear network,” he added.

Spanning 50,000 square feet, the new expanded site will manufacture and maintain Cochlear’s latest and most advanced cochlear and acoustic implant sound processors. The manufacturing site is powered by 100% renewable energy.

In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, Cochlear provided more than 40,000 hearing implants to adults and children around the world.

By 2024, the Malaysian government aims to implement universal newborn hearing screening in 95% of public and private hospitals to identify children and determine who could benefit from an assistive hearing device.

Currently, only 65% of hospitals in Malaysia offer this service. – Bernama