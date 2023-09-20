Cooperation in smart manufacturing a win-win for Malaysia and Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR: The cooperation between Malaysia and Taiwan in smart manufacturing will be mutually beneficial and the partnership can be enhanced through technology platforms such as Smart Nation Expo 2023, according to Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade director-general Cynthia Kiang.

She noted that Malaysia is determined to be a technology hub in Southeast Asia, supported by its Industry 4.0 initiative, which is similar to the Taiwanese government’s efforts to assist its local companies to develop smart manufacturing for years.

“The cooperation between Taiwan and Malaysia in smart manufacturing will be a win-win situation on both sides.

“We know that the Smart Nation Expo is a very important tech platform for both Taiwanese and Malaysian partnership. It will be showing the 5G smart cities and intelligent emerging technologies. So through these types of cooperation, it will benefit all of us,” she said at the Taiwan Smart Manufacturing Pavillion at Smart Nation Expo 2023 yesterday.

She said the pavillion will showcase product launches by five Taiwanese companies, namely HwaCom System Inc, Axiomtek Co Ltd, Solomon Technology Corp, Asia IC MIC-Process Inc and Hang Quan Technology Co Ltd.

An innovative technology and product launch as well as business matching took place at Booth 8119, Level 2, Hall 8, Mitec. The event was held under the theme of “Smart Manufacturing Ecosystem” at Smart Nation 2023.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association honorary chairman Laurie Wang said Malaysia is an important hub for high-tech industries in Southeast Asia, where many electronics and semiconductor manufacturers are based.

“Through this event, we hope to strengthen cooperation on supply chains between Taiwan and Malaysia, to become the ideal strategic partner for each other,” he added.

HwaCom System vice-president Steven Chen said the company is looking for local system integrator partners to carry out software installation for its end-users. He added that it has existing customers and distributors in Malaysia.

“The Malaysian market is one of the best markets in Southeast Asia because your government is always promoting new technology. We believe that the demand in Malaysia is actually quite strong,” he remarked.

HwaCom is a broadband system integrator and supplier of information communication technology, intelligence services, information security as well as multimedia application in Taiwan.

Axiomtek technical director Lee Chee Chiang said demand for digital tranformation is increasing, and artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging key component in technology.

“(Our AI product) can be used to optimise (a company’s) process and achieve its goal, in a more data-driven way. That means cutting a lot of cost, manpower, energy and let them stay competitive in their market,” he said, adding that the company is seeking systems integrator partners.

Axiomtek is a design and manufacturing company in the industrial computer and embedded field.