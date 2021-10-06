Core Residence @ TRX Towers 1 and 2 achieve 70% take-up

PETALING JAYA: Core Precious Development Sdn Bhd’s freehold property development, Core Residence @ TRX, has reached a 70% take-up rate for Tower 1 and Tower 2 attributed to its digital marketing efforts despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns.

In the near future, Core Precious, a joint venture between China Communications Construction Group (CCCG) and WCT Group Bhd, aims to launch the project’s Tower 3 with an international hotel management partner.

CCCG Overseas Real Estate Pte Ltd director Zhang Bao (pix) opined that there is still strong demand for high-end residential properties in Kuala Lumpur due to the relatively affordable price, great accessibility and high standard of living makes it a top expat or retirement destination for Asian buyers overseas.

“We are confident of achieving a 100% take-up rate for Core Residence @ TRX before its expected completion date in 2023,” he said in a statement.

For the next phase, Zhang said it is in the final stages of negotiations with its hotel management partner and it plans to launch Tower 3 soon contingent on the pandemic situation in the country.

“In the near future, Core Precious is also looking to develop more prominent projects in other prime locations in the Kuala Lumpur area and nationwide.”