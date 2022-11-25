Country Garden Forest City boosts local tourism

KUALA LUMPUR: Country Garden Forest City said it has fully resumed operations with Malaysia recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic following the successful vaccination efforts and the lifting of movement restrictions.

Launched by the Country Garden Group in 2015, Forest City is a smart green city of the future integrating the environment, cutting-edge technology with housing, business, and tourism with a goal to attract 9.2 million tourists, the statement said.

Country Garden Group hired global consulting firm McKinsey for the project in its planning stage and this has resulted in Forest City having eight industries at its doorstep which besides tourism-related activities, also includes medical care services, education and training, emerging technologies, and green and smart industries.

The statement said its Forest City Water Park has opened its surf slides and other water-related activities.

“In addition, the shuttle bus service is now operational, with stops at Shattuck St Mary’s School, Forest City Golf Hotel, LegoLand, and Bukit Indah Aeon,” the statement said.

The integrated development has also contributed to the local tourism industry with its hotel construction and golf resort.

Forest City Golf Hotel and Forest City Marina Hotel both provide hundreds of luxurious rooms and are equipped with lobby bars, restaurants, fitness centres, and other facilities. - Bernama