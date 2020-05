PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s early stage start-ups influencer, Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle) yesterday announced the appointment of Rafiza Ghazali (pix) as the group CEO with effect from June 1, 2020.

In a statement, Cradle chairman Datuk Yvonne Chia said Rafiza’s appointment reinforces the board’s commitment to ensuring Cradle’s role in creating a sustainable ecosystem for the start-up community.

“Our immediate priority in this current Covid-19 crisis is to enable the Malaysian start-ups and tech entrepreneurs navigate through the challenges and to evolve with the changing landscape. This search for the CEO role has gone through an extensive process, working closely with the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) and the Finance Ministry (MOF),” she said.

She also expressed her thanks to the current acting CEO Razif Abdul Aziz, who will resume his role as chief operating officer from June 1.

Rafiza is currently the chief financial officer at Velesto Energy Bhd. She started her career at Arthur Andersen & Co. in Australia and later held senior roles in several leading organisations including Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), RHB Investment Bank Bhd, Thomson Reuters and Sime Darby Bhd.