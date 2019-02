PETALING JAYA: PKT every24 Logistics Sdn Bhd (PKT) today signed a service agreement with Daiso Industries Co Ltd (Daiso) to operate the latter’s regional distribution centre (RDC) located in Port Klang, commencing in the second quarter of this year.

PKT is a joint venture company between PKT Logistics Group Sdn Bhd and Daisei every24 Co Ltd. Incorporated in February 2016, it was set up by both parties to explore joint business opportunities in Malaysia.

PKT said in a statement today, in order to serve Daiso in this RDC, it will be constructing a purpose-built warehouse at an estimated investment cost of RM250 million while creating 500 new jobs for the state of Selangor.

PKT said it shall be providing Daiso haulage, freight forwarding and warehousing services for their transshipment and local cargo, reaching approximately several hundred containers per month.

Meanwhile, Daiso president Seiji Yano said the group is confident that PKT will be a valuable logistics partner for the group to better serve its outlets and customers across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“We are truly honored by Daiso’s confidence in Malaysia’s logistics capability but most importantly Daiso’s confidence in PKT to deliver quality logistics service to their outlets,” PKT chairman Datuk Wira Jalilah Baba said.

Daiso is a specialty store retailer of private label products offering a vast lineup of up to 70,000 superior quality products.

Headquartered in Hiroshima Japan, Daiso has more than 5,270 stores worldwide, served by 17 distribution centers located in Japan, China and Thailand.