PETALING JAYA: Datasonic Group Bhd has received a one-year extension from the Ministry of Home Affairs to supply 6.1 million MyKad raw cards and MyKad consumables to the NRD, starting from Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2020.

In May 2016, the group announced a three and a half year contract worth RM260.4 million for the supply of 12 million raw MyKads and MyKad consumables to NRD, from July 1, 2016 to Dec 31, 2019.

In a Bursa filing, Datasonic said that due to much better quality of the new MyKad raw cards and chips, there were much lower replacement of faulty chips and peel-off of MyKad cards.

“As a result, during the contract period of 3½ years, NRD only ordered 5.9 million (49.17%) of the 12 million units of MyKad raw cards with huge savings to the government,” it said.

The group also noted that under the terms of the letter of extension, there will be no change to the value of items, quantity and value of the Contract.

“Datasonic is required to extend the validity period of the performance bond to Dec 31, 2021,” it added.

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards the future earnings and net assets per share of Datasonic for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 and the financial year thereafter.