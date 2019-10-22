Dayang to raise up to RM683m via sukuk programme

PETALING JAYA: Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has established an eight-year sukuk murabahah programme of up to RM682.5 million in nominal value.

The first issuance will be made within 60 days of the lodgement date of Oct 22.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Dayang said the programme will be unrated and is structured based on the Shariah principle of Murabahah.

“Proceeds raised from the issuance of sukuk murabahah under the programme will be utilised to part finance the settlement sum (which will include the principal and profit/interest amount due) for certain specified financing facilities of Dayang Enterprise and its group of companies,” the group said.

Maybank IB and UOB Malaysia are the joint principal advisers and joint lead arrangers for the sukuk murabahah programme.