PETALING JAYA: DHL Express has inked a agreement with Aerodyne Group in Malaysia to jointly assess the commercial viability of drone technology and develop business models for its use in life sciences and maritime supply chains.

Aerodyne Group is a provider of drone-based enterprise solutions, and a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as an enabling technology for large-scale data capture and analytics. Through the partnership, both companies have identified market opportunities for improving the transport of healthcare-related supplies in Sabah and Sarawak, and time-critical essentials to vessels plying the Malacca Strait.

DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo said the fourth industrial revolution, accented by digital transformation across many industries coupled with the pace of change in the logistics industry, requires constant innovative approaches to meet evolving demand and ensure future-ready supply chains.

“This is where drones and robotics can play a role. Drone technology has a vital role to play in the future of logistics, especially for businesses in Malaysia.”

Aerodyne Group founder and group CEO Kamarul A Muhamed said in tandem with the global rise of drone delivery, its partnership with DHL Express is timely to make this service compliant, as well as technically and commercially viable in Malaysia and beyond.

“Our proven record in large-scale operations using AI-powered solutions and innovative data analytics enables us to rapidly scale and digitally transform enterprises in all sectors. This collaboration will also heighten our advocacy efforts worldwide for supportive regulations on drone services and spur more breakthroughs in our advanced drone and data tech.”

The impact of the global pandemic has compounded persisting last-mile delivery challenges and made it more urgent than ever to respond to changes in the logistics landscape. The deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles may realise automatic, contactless shipping services in remote areas and from shore to vessel to shore.