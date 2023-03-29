DHL Express taps Shell’s expertise to speed up decarbonisation agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd, through its business mobility division Shell Fleet Solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership to support DHL Express Malaysia’s sustainability journey in reducing emissions across their fleet operations.

DHL Express has signed up with Shell Fleet Solutions’ Accelerate to Zero (A2Z) programme which brings together Shell’s full range of consultancy services and innovative solutions in a tailored programme to help fleet customers chart their decarbonisation course to net-zero emissions.

As long-standing global partners, Shell and DHL established a strategic decarbonisation relationship in June of 2022. Specific to the two companies’ activities in Malaysia, the two companies will leverage on their knowledge, expertise, and global infrastructure to support sustainable business growth through fleet decarbonisation and improving safety standards around electrification solutions.

The agreement further provides a framework to explore cooperation in other carbon-neutral initiatives.

“Our intent is to support fleets in Malaysia in their shift towards decarbonisation as they face the challenges of balancing costs and the need to adopt lower carbon mobility solutions. Our A2Z programme supports this initiative through our offerings, which include innovative Shell Recharge Solutions, Shell Telematics and Shell Nature-based Solutions. We are happy to partner with DHL Express in Malaysia to contribute towards a more sustainable business growth,” shared Joanna Lean, general manager, Shell Fleet Solutions Malaysia.

In the area of commercial vehicle electrification, DHL Express has pioneered this journey in Malaysia with Shell Recharge Solutions. This bespoke solution developed by Shell Recharge Solutions comprises both hardware and software management that utilises our end-to-end smart EV charging solution software, Shell SKY.

DHL Express’ fleet operations would now benefit from on-site charging infrastructure at their depots and warehouses, on-the-go payment services through the Shell Card and convenience retailing benefits when fast charging at Shell stations.

DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo, said that the company targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“As a leading international express service provider, it is our responsibility to drive the sustainable transformation of our industry. Alternative drives and fuels as well as clean energy solutions are important areas to achieve this goal. We are proud to partner Shell as we work even closer together on our decarbonisation journey. Through the A2Z programme, we can further reduce the environmental impact of our delivery fleet and transition to more climate-neutral operations,” he said.