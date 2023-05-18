Dialog to invest RM700m more in Pengerang facilities

JOHOR BARU: Dialog Group Bhd has allocated an additional investment of RM700 million for the development of services facilities in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi through Morimatsu Dialog (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the development of the facilities would be carried out in three phases.

“Dialog’s contribution is very significant to Johor’s economy, especially through investments worth RM14 billion for the development of Pengerang Deepwater Terminal (PDT) from 2011 to 2021,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Onn Hafiz said he is confident that such cooperation would not only provide more job opportunities but also increase the transfer of technology and knowledge to local companies and workers.

Meanwhile, he said the state government intended to continue strengthening the level of investment in Johor after an encouraging performance last year.

“Hopefully, Johor can always attract more quality investments that can contribute to the development of the state and improve the economic status of the people of Johor in the future,” he added.

Earlier, he received a visit from the top management of Dialog Group, which is one of the leading oil and gas and petrochemical services company.

Also present at the meeting were Dialog Group executive chairman Tan Sri Ngau Boon Keat and independent director Datuk Ismail Karim.