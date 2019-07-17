DNeX wins RM11.8m Petronas contract

PETALING JAYA: Dagang Nexchange Bhd’s (DNeX) wholly owned subsidiary OGPC Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM11.8 million contract from Petronas Dagangan Bhd.

According to its Bursa filing, the contract is for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance automatic tank gauging (ATG) and accessories for 200 Petronas stations nationwide.

Works on the project also include the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the Wetstock Management System (WMS) connected to ATG and its accessories, as well as relevant hardware, software on cloud-based platform and cybersecurity systems.

According to DNeX, the ATG and its accompanying hardware and software system provides automatic measurement of fuel storage tanks thus enabling more accurate and improved, real time reading.

“The project augurs well with efforts to boost book order, and further expand on business growth of OGPC including contracting work in downstream sector,” said DNeX executive deputy chairman Datuk Samsul Husin (pix).

He said OGPC, which is a supplier, service provider and contractor for oil and gas, petrochemical, power, palm oil and general industries, has contributed a new stream of revenue for DNeX since the group acquired the company in 2016.

“We are continuously growing this business to get more jobs, which OGPC has been delivering this year,” he added.

The two-year contract, which commenced on July 12, 2019, comes with an option to extend for another two years.