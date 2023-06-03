Economy Ministry to roll out energy transition roadmap within 3 months

KUALA LUMPUR: The Economy Ministry plans to finalise and present the Energy Transition Roadmap, which translates the National Energy Policy into energy transition projects to be led by large, medium-sized and small companies, within three months.

Its minister, Rafizi Ramli (pic), said Malaysia’s aim to transition to green energy is a strategic agenda that can create new high-value jobs, as well as fulfilling its global responsibility to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG).

”There is an increasing need to comply with global green standards, and Malaysian industries should meet the green requirements and standards for us to remain competitive as a trading nation,” he said in a statement today.

The minister announced Malaysia has formally joined the Asia Zero Emission Community (Azec), which is an energy bloc consisting of Japan, Australia, and all Asean countries except Myanmar.

“Azec is a new initiative to drive energy transition from hydrocarbon sources to clean and renewable energy sources and a more significant aspiration towards net-zero GHG emissions.

“The Azec concept is focused more on cooperation and is not a binding legal instrument,” he added.

Rafizi said the cooperation forged via Azec will open opportunities for Malaysia to accelerate green technology transfer and financing for the people’s benefit.

Rafizi led a Malaysian delegation to the Azec Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on March 4, 2023, accompanied by officials from the Economy Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Malaysian Investment Development Authority. – Bernama