PETALING JAYA: The EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EUMCCI) has rebranded into EUROCHAM Malaysia.

“With this rebranding, EUROCHAM Malaysia addresses the challenges of digital transformation and modern communication strategies to reach out to key stakeholders in business and government,” CEO Sven Schneider said in a statement today.

In recognition of EUROCHAM Malaysia’s mission to promote, support and develop EU business interests in Malaysia, the chamber aspires to reignite the conversation on the EU - Malaysia Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In line with facilitating market access via FTA negotiations, the chamber will announce a number of programmes supporting European industries, assisting them throughout the current crisis and creating business opportunities.

EUROCHAM Malaysia chairman Oliver Roche said it is the voice of European businesses in the country and provides the best platform for European businesses to connect with the Malaysian government and private sector.

EUROCHAM Malaysia represents businesses of 27 EU member countries together with the respective bilateral chambers and thereby offers access into a market worth US$18.8 trillion or 22% of the global economy.

Last year, EU companies have invested more than RM4.18 billion in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector and remain a key trading partner for the country, by contributing 9.5% (RM174.65 billion) of Malaysia’s total trade in 2019.

Since trade has slightly slowed in 2019, EUROCHAM Malaysia believes that trade and investment activities would benefit considerably from the promise of a trade agreement.