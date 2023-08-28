Everplast Machinery, 3S Silicon Tech unveil their finest products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan Excellence, recognised as the industrial Oscar award of Taiwanese products, set up the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion within the Taiwan Expo 2023 in Malaysia. The pavilion showcased nearly 60 innovative products from 33 brands, highlighting the prowess in high-quality manufacturing that Made-in-Taiwan (MIT) brings to the table.

One of the Taiwan Excellence companies is Everplast Machinery Co Ltd introducing its Cement Extrusion 3D Printer at the Expo.

Everplast vice-general manager Denny Huang told SunBiz that this 3D printer offers a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to building structures.

“This 3D printer brings a sustainable and eco-friendly revolution to the construction industry. In addition, the feature of this model is that it is small, making it suitable for labs and producing small objects. It is easy to assemble, disassemble, use and clean,” he said.

The printer’s versatility in working with diverse cement formulations including recycled materials, addresses waste reduction and ecological concerns.

“We can also add waste material like oyster shells. Our ongoing tests encompass an array of waste materials such as green clay, waste paper pulp, waste slag, waste gypsum board, and more, where we can help environmental causes,” he said.