PETALING JAYA: Information services company Experian is offering its credit health monitoring and credit management solutions on a complimentary basis for companies, SMEs and consumers to help mitigate present challenges.

Malaysian companies and SMEs can get a two-month free subscription to CrediTrack+ which offers solutions for credit risk management and debt collection and also digital customer relationship management, secure file sharing & storage, business analysis.

This digital platform integrates customer information and supports decision-makers to effectively evaluate, protect and manage their credit management processes.

Over the two-month period, they can evaluate potential prospects by using the 60 complimentary credit reports, protect their business through free monitoring of up to 500 existing customers, suppliers and partners each month and access the credit recovery and management platform to monitor and manage payments. Companies can rest assured that critical documents and reports are securely stored on its CrediTrack+ platform.

Experian Information Services (Malaysia) CEO Dawn Lai encouraged companies and SMEs to look beyond the current challenges and take a long-term view to leverage on CrediTrack+ to enhance their digital capabilities and ready themselves for growth opportunities in the digital economy.

“It is now more imperative than ever that Malaysia companies and SMEs have the opportunity to transform their business to digital platforms to ride through this crisis and to ready themselves for when the economy is ready to restart in a new digital era. In this climate, we have the opportunity to partner with companies and SMEs to uplift their digital capabilities and we hope many will come forward to do so,” Lai said in a statement.

For consumers, Lai said Experian in Malaysia is offering a three-month free credit health monitoring service through JagaMyID.

“Consumers must take charge to detect and prevent identity fraud while maintaining and managing their credit health during this Covid-19 pandemic. It is important that they are aware of any changes to their credit profile and also constantly gauge their credit scores through the report.

“Those who are experiencing financial hardship may also be wondering how late or reduced payments might impact their Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) report by Bank Negara Malaysia. We encourage concerned individuals to be proactive in regularly checking their credit reports, so any loan deferment or changes are reflected accurately and contact their lenders and creditors to discuss options,” she said.

Among other features, Experian’s complimentary JagaMyID allows consumers to access their refreshed credit scores (iScore), update their personal credit profiles, review their CCRIS information and obtain other information pertaining to legal suits, bankruptcy actions and payment default by non-bank creditors.

“These are all essential to attain a quick and easy macro view of your total credit and loan portfolio. Managing your credit health well also empower you to negotiate for better interest rates or credit terms as you navigate the uncertain times ahead,” explained Lai.