Eyes on the future with Taiwanese medical technology

PETALING JAYA: The increasing demand for ophthalmic medical materials driven by rising global elderly population has propelled Taiwan’s advancement of ICT into new ophthalmology technologies.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) president and CEO Walter Yeh lauded Taiwan’s ophthalmic medical equipment industry that has grown steadily in recent years, with a turnover of US$7 billion (RM29 billion).

“We firmly believe that Taiwan is capable of providing superior quality medical services to the world. The global ophthalmic medical equipment market is estimated to reach US$58.4 billion by 2023,“ he said at the “Smart Medical Express: Eyes on the Future” Taiwan Excellence online product launch on Wednesday, which showcased the latest Taiwanese ophthalmic medical technologies.

The auxiliary and remedial category, the so-called “contact lens industry”, has the most outstanding performance. Its export ratio is about 75%, reaching NT$12.6 billion and accounting for global sales of 1.53%. Diagnostics equipment accounts for 0.3% of global turnover, combining technologies including optics, electronics, motors, and big data calculations.

“Taiwan is highly proficient in ICT technology, and with this significant advantage, our ophthalmology industry has great potential. As a trusted world partner, Taiwan Excellence upholds the spirit of innovation by selecting products that best represent the image of Taiwan’s industries,“ added Yeh.

Jointly organised by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taitra, the online product launch featured four Taiwan Excellence Award winners, including Crystalvue Medical Corp, Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc, BenQ Materials Corp and In-Trust Technology Co Ltd.

The non-mydriatic auto fundus camera from Crystalvue provides real-time health report of the retina and the eyes. It is equipped with automatic 3D tracking and focusing, and can capture images with just one click.

The 5MP Eye Care Total Solution from Medimaging allows switching of the lenses to become eye surface camera, eye anterior camera and eye fundus camera, making it easy for optometrists to do a diagnostic.

Miacare Confidence daily colour contact lens from BenQ transforms the conventional silicone molecules into hydrophilic structures without using any solvent treatment to form a hydrophilic film.

The Aurai hot & cool eye massager from In-Trust is the first in the world to use water circulation and water wave massage to reduce intraocular pressure without risk of harm.

“Taiwan Excellence award-winning products showcase the best of Taiwan’s industries, which provide smart solutions for our daily lives,“ said Yeh.

More events focusing on medical products, including dentistry and assistance devices for the elderly, will be held in the coming weeks.