NEW YORK: FedEx Corp’s express unit in Europe announced on Tuesday it plans to cut up to 6,300 jobs in Europe as it eliminates staff duplication following the 2016 takeover of Dutch delivery service TNT.

FedEx said the downsizing will take place over an 18-month period following consultation with works council representatives across Europe and in accordance with local rules across the region.

The reorganisation will cut between 5,500 and 6,300 jobs, the company said.

Karen Reddington, president of FedEx Express Europe, said such belt-tightening was "never easy" because of the impact on people, but that it was "crucial" to the company's future.

The downsizing will be implemented with the "utmost care and respect for our affected team members" and will permit FedEx "to operate as one company offering greater coverage, speed of delivery, extended operational capabilities and enhanced service levels," according to a FedEx press release.

FedEx unveiled the acquisition of Dutch TNT Express in 2015 in an effort to give the Memphis-based delivery giant greater access to European markets.

European regulators had blocked a proposed takeover of TNT by FedEx's American rival, UPS, but concluded that the FedEx deal would not harm consumers and cleared the deal in January 2016.

FedEx said on Tuesday it had completed "successful integration" with TNT across its information technology systems.

Shares of the package delivery firm were up about 1% at US$254.76 in morning trade.

FedEx acquired European operator TNT Express, which specialises in shipments between businesses, as part of its plan to expand in Europe.

The duplication from two European networks connecting similar geographies will result in job cuts across operational teams and back-office functions, the company said.

Weak shipment sales in Europe over the past few years have led to sluggish growth in the TNT unit and weighed on FedEx's results.

The plan is expected to result in savings of between US$275 million and US$350 million on an annual basis beginning in fiscal 2024, FedEx said, adding that it expects to incur severance charges of between US$300 million and US$575 million through fiscal 2023.

FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments. – AFP, Reuters