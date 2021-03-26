FGV builds 13 telecommunication towers in Terengganu

PETALING JAYA: FGV Holdings Bhd have built 13 telecommunication towers in Terengganu in support of the national digital economy agenda via its subsidiary FGV Prodata Systems Sdn Bhd.

Previously, the group was appointed as a telecommunication tower infrastructure provider by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) under the national fiberisation and connectivity plan project (NFCP 1), utilising the universal service fund provision fund provided by the commission.

Its group CEO Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan remarked that the telecommunications infrastructure provides sustainable, comprehensive, high quality and affordable digital connectivity for residents in Terengganu.

“It aims to increase the speed and stability of internet access in community internet centres which serve to assist small entrepreneurs to increase their income and expand the market of their products,” he said in a statement today.

“The implementation of this project is important to help students who are learning online.”

The subsidiary clarified that it has completed 10 telecommunication towers in the Kemaman, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Setiu, and Besut districts.

On the other hand, three more towers in Kemaman, Hulu Terengganu and Setiu are projected to be completed by end-April and will start operating in May.