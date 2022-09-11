Five SME insurance myths debunked

BUSINESS insurance, especially for small medium enterprises (SME), is one that has often been misjudged time and again. Unlike personal insurance, business insurance may seem a little confusing and challenging to business owners who have little to no understanding about it.

Most business owners choose to opt out of having business insurance because they do not see it as a necessity. However, business insurance is crucial to protect businesses from unforeseen circumstances.

Here are the top five most common myths about business insurance:

Myth 1 – Insurance is not a necessity for small businesses

This is a dangerous assumption to make because no business is too small or too big for insurance coverage. When it comes to risks such as fire, theft or flood, these perils do not choose their victims based on size; it can happen to anyone when least expected. Even with a small inventory or asset, a fire is fully capable of destroying it and everything you have worked for. This is why it is even more crucial for smaller businesses to get sufficient insurance coverage because they cannot afford to have their invested savings all wiped out by a fire with no insurance payout to help them restart.

Myth 2 – A home insurance covers home-based businesses

Insurers do not consider home and business insurance under the same category, even though your business is home-based. They are two separate entities and should be treated as such. For example, if a flood or fire damages business assets or equipment, general home insurance will void the claim because those items are not insured under the home insurance. With a separate business insurance, it will specifically protect your assets, equipment and any other losses related to your business.

There is also a misconception that business insurance only covers things like the business premises or other big machineries. However, this is not the case as believing it will potentially cause you and your business an even greater loss in future.

Myth 3 – Business insurance will burn unnecessary holes in pockets

This is not true as business insurance can actually be really affordable. Business insurance comes in many different options and prices that can normally be catered to suit your business. It is actually a small price to pay in return for safeguarding a business that was literally built with your blood, sweat and tears. Let’s reassess this in a different light, if you think that business insurance is expensive then what about the mounting cost for extensive repairs, replacement of damaged equipment, lawsuits, accidents and so on? Weigh it and you will realise that getting business insurance is worth it.

Myth 4 – Having legal protection for businesses is a waste

You must be thinking, “why would I need legal protection for my business if the chances of getting into legal trouble or being sued is very slim”. The truth is, when dealing with people, conflicts and disputes are bound to happen and when it blows up, chances are legal action might be taken – either by own employees or customers.

To safeguard your business, legal protection is needed as this gives business owners an added protection against financial losses from any potential lawsuits. Business owners can also put their mind at ease knowing that they would have the best legal consultancy services at their disposal.

Myth 5 – A company of only one worker can forgo a business insurance

Be it one, five or 50 workers in a company, business insurance is still necessary even if it is just for a party of one and it does a lot more than just disburse claims when an unfortunate incident happens. A business insurance also shows others how serious and legitimate your small company is. It will also give other bigger companies a sense of confidence and reliability when going into a partnership or business deal.

Business insurance is also important for specialised companies that are engaged in risky business such as construction for example, and it can ensure proper and sufficient coverage even if it is only for one person.

This article is contributed by Liberty Insurance.