Five Taiwanese companies showcase innovative lifestyle solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Five award-winning companies stepped into the limelight at the Taiwan Excellence “Pioneering Your Lifestyle” product talk event at Taiwan Expo 2023 in Malaysia recently.

The event was held to introduce the “Taiwanese technology for living aesthetics” concept to Malaysia with products catering to the personalised smart living needs of Malaysian consumers.

The five Taiwanese companies – AIFA Technology Corp, Ferro-Carbon Enterprise Corp Ltd, AcerPure Inc, PlainLiv Taiwan Corp Ltd and Youbike Corp, Ltd – showcased their innovative lifestyle solutions ranging from smart home appliances to electric bicycles during the event organised by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

In response to the growing trend of smart living, the highest honour symbolising Taiwan’s innovative values, Taiwan Excellence set up the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion within the expo. It featured nearly 60 innovative products from 33 brands, which aimed to highlight high-quality products which were Made-in-Taiwan (MIT).

According to Taitra executive vice-president Felix H.L. Chiu, the quality behind MIT products is recognised globally and consistently seen by customers from around the world as the prime choice for a higher quality way of life and Taiwan Excellence is tapping into its creativity to bring Taiwan’s best products into everyone’s lives.

“The talk not only brings products closer to buyers and promotes the brands but also, through interactive methods such as real-time surveys and immediate inquiries, help manufacturers comprehensively understands buyers’ perspectives on products. The ability to not only reach a wider audience but gain immediate feedback has garnered unanimous acclaim from Taiwanese manufacturers,” he said in his address at the event.

In addition, Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia president Chang Yew Cheong said the expo showcased cutting-edge innovations from Taiwanese counterparts.

“These advancements stand as a testament to the success of innovation, sustainability, and excellence that characterises Taiwanese manufacturers. They truly embody the essence of Taiwan Excellence. I believe the cutting-edge Taiwanese products to be presented will meet this objective and at the same time, will be very much appealing to the Malaysian market and beyond,” he said.

AIFA Technology Corp marketing department manager Chao-Cheng Wang said the full-service infrared and radio frequency wireless electronics manufacturer is looking for potential Malaysian distributors for its products, mainly the I-Ctrl Pro and the I-Ctrl AC.

The I-Ctrl Pro is a smart remote control that allows users to integrate their home remote control into a smart phone, while I-Ctrl AC allows users to integrate air conditioners into their smartphone.

“I think the products are fitting for the Malaysian weather, since (almost) everyone has an air conditioner. However, most air conditioners here are controlled by a traditional remote control. This product connects to WiFi, which can immediately upgrade your home appliances,” Chao told SunBiz.

He said the Malaysian market is friendly and its products received great interest from visitors during the expo. Currently, the products are sold in Taiwan and Japan, and are not sold in Malaysia yet.