Foreign selling on Bursa drops to RM350.8m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor continues to be net seller at the tune of -RM350.8 million last week, marking the third net outflow of September.

Comparatively, the second week of the month also saw foreign investor as net seller amounted to -RM559.0 million. Combined, for the months of September, foreign investor was net seller to the tune of -RM1.43 billion.

In its weekly fund flow report, MIDF Research said retailers are net sellers of -RM307.3 million worth of equities last week, with local institutions at RM657.5 million net during the same period.

“Last week saw mass exodus of retailers as they became net sellers at the level unseen since May 2013. Based on our analysis with data dated since 2011, on a weekly basis, last week was top 15 of weekly net outflow since February 2011. This potentially marks the beginning of the end for a liquidity driven market that we are experiencing now,“ MIDF said.

As market reopened on Monday last week, foreign investors sold -RM256.03 million net of local equities, with retailers and local institutions as net sellers and buyers at -RM1.71 million and RM257.73 million respectively.

The largest outflow was on Monday at -RM256.03 million and smallest outflow was in Friday at -RM125.55 million.

So far in 2020, foreign investors net selling has amounted to -RM21.78 billion worth of equities on Bursa. Local players, institutions are net buyers at RM10.25 billion and retailers at RM11.16 billion.

“In comparison to another three South East Asian markets that we tracked last week; Philippines recorded the least foreign net outflow while Malaysia experienced the biggest outflow compare to the others,“ said MIDF.

In terms of participation, the retail investors recorded a weekly decrease -32.47% in average daily trade value (ADTV) while the foreign investor experienced the decrease of ADTV of -51.50%.