Former MRT Corp CEO Shahril appointed as DWL’s managing director

PETALING JAYA: DWL Resources Bhd has appointed former Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) CEO Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar as its new managing director effective today.

Shahril was previously MRT Corp’s CEO from 2015 till 2018, overseeing the development of the multi-billion MRT Line 1 (Sg Buloh-Kajang Line) and MRT Line 2 (Sg Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line) during his tenure at the company.

Before taking the top post at MRT Corp, Shahril was Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s group managing director from 2010 till 2014, where he led Prasarana Group’s business turnaround plan and business transformation plan.