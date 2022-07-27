Gagasan Nadi Cergas gets RM190m affordable homes job from Paramount

PETALING JAYA: Construction group Gagasan Nadi Cergas Bhd has bagged a contract from a Paramount Corp Bhd subsidiary to build affordable high-rise residences in Kemuning Utama, Shah Alam, for RM189.8 million.

Gagasan Nadi Cergas’ wholly owned subsidiary, Nadi Cergas Sdn Bhd, received a letter of award from Paramount Property Development Sdn Bhd to undertake the turnkey contract of designing and developing 929 high-rise residential units

Prior to this, Gagasan Nadi Cergas was tasked by Paramount group to build high-rise affordable housing project in Greenwoods Salak Perdana, Sepang.

Gagasan Nadi Cergas group managing director Wan Azman Wan Kamal (pix) said the affordable home agenda especially in high-growth urban locations remains clearly on track, as the private and public sectors play their respective roles to safeguard the welfare of the rakyat.

“Being Paramount’s partner allows us to assist in realising this goal. This is part of Gagasan Nadi Cergas’ delivery of nearly 10,000 affordable homes across Greater Klang Valley over the next five years. Together with our construction order book, the group’s outstanding order book amounts to RM1.6 billion currently, to be recognised in a similar time frame.”

Apart from the undertakings for Paramount group, Gagasan Nadi Cergas’ affordable housing projects include the Rumah Selangorku housing project in Serendah, and the Rumah Idaman project for Kwasa Land Sdn Bhd in Kwasa Damansara.

Meanwhile, the group’s construction order book includes works for the mosque in Merdeka 118; cardiology centre in Serdang Hospital, Selangor; and Maktab Rendah Sains Mara’s full-facility campuses in Bagan Datuk, Perak, and Dungun, Terengganu.

Wan Azman said the group is making progress in the operations of its property and construction segments.

“We have continued the momentum of onsite works in our property development and construction segments in the fourth quarter of 2021, and also with the nation’s transition into endemic phase in April 2022. Both segments are slated to contribute significantly in the current financial year.”