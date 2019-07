PETALING JAYA: George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd, via its wholly owned subsidiary George Kent International Pte Ltd, has entered into a long-term licence agreement with Honeywell to bolster its water meter production business.

According to the group’s filing with Bursa Malaysia, the agreement includes the technology and know-how to manufacture high-precision water meter measuring components for the V100 and V110 C-Class volumetric water meters. It also includes the transfer of associated machinery and tools.

Currently, it imports Honeywell precision measuring components and registers which are then assembled with the brass housings manufactured by the group.

The agreement allows George Kent to exclusively sell the products under its GKM trademark and George Kent brand name to 26 territories, including 15 new territories in the Asia region, allowing further opportunities for growth.