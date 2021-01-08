Gibraltar BSN expands Covid-19 coverage to products

PETALING JAYA: Gibraltar BSN Life Bhd will be offering complimentary Covid-19 coverage to its products, except the Dengue Cover+, EZ Protect, POS Hayat/Sinar Insurans and Credit Life products.

For Gibraltar BSN’s existing customers, the complimentary coverage begins Jan 1 until Dec 31, 2021 while new customers will enjoy 12 months coverage from the issuance date of their policy.

Gibraltar BSN president and CEO Rangam Bir said by expanding the Covid-19 coverage to its various protection products, it is also lessening the financial burden of its customers should they be diagnosed with the virus.

The complimentary Covid-19 coverage benefits include an additional death benefit for death due to a Covid-19 infection of RM10,000 and a hospitalisation income benefit of RM150 per day up to a maximum of 30 days. Gibraltar BSN will also continue to waive the exclusion of quarantine by law for hospitalisation treatment if a policy holder is diagnosed with a Covid-19 infection.