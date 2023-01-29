Gold investment firm Quantum Metal plans to expand to 60 countries

GEORGE TOWN: Shariah-compliant gold investment company Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd plans to spread its wings to 60 countries within two years.

Founder Datuk Lim Khong Soon said the company has a foothold in 13 countries currently including the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

“This achievement shows that the company is on the right track to meet its target of expanding to 60 countries in the next two years with a focus on those with large populations.

“So far, the reception has been very good in the countries where we have set up operations, which is why we want to continue our expansion to help the public,“ he told Bernama after Quantum Metal’s 10th anniversary dinner here last night.

Currently, the company has about 40,000 consultants and over 400,000 registered members nationwide, with between 2,000 and 3,000 new members being registered daily.

Meanwhile, Lim said the company is also committed to help as many Malaysians as possible in resolving their financial problems as part of the economic recovery plan, especially given the forecast of economic recession this year.

He said he wants to explain the importance and real value of gold, not just as an investment but also something that can be converted into cash for daily expenses.

“We are introducing a trading initiative and economic recovery solution via gold which is shariah-compliant to help improve the economic status of everybody,“ he said.

Lim said as a product that can be stored and transacted, the precious metal provides the opportunity for individuals, business owners and the general public to improve the economy while generating an income for themselves and their families. - Bernama