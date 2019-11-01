Green Packet, China Mobile ink MOU to explore opportunities

PETALING JAYA: Green Packet Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China Mobile Group Device Co Ltd to develop and explore a range of opportunities in promoting, selling and distributing each party’s products and services.

The MOU will be valid for a year and will be renewable by agreement between the parties.

Green Packet and China Mobile Group are to promote sell and distribute each party’s products and services; to provide sales and service assistance to each other; and to provide and make available technical support and services to ensure uninterrupted business engagement activities with customers.

The parties also want to enrol and agreed on minimum two representatives of either party in sales and/or service training courses offered by each party concerning its products & services at no additional charges; and to provide limited warranty on products.

“The parties may enter into a definitive agreement regarding the details of the collaboration for the business opportunities, and such definitive agreement will replace this MOU upon execution,“ Green Packet said.