PETALING JAYA: Green Packet Bhd has teamed up with Five Petroleum Malaysia Sdn Bhd to launch the first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered petrol station in Malaysia.

The collaboration between Green Packet and Five brings forth the frictionless and cashless digital experience across all Five petrol stations, leveraging on technologies like AI, machine learning and coupled with a suite of Green Packet’s technological innovations such as e-KYC, e-wallet, payment gateway and license plate recognition.

Five managing director Datuk Seri Dr King Lim said it is the company’s mission to help Malaysia to raise its bar to the next development.

“Like in Five, our first AI-powered petrol station is not just meant to provide a hassle-free fuelling experience. It is also to harmonise the whole digital solution from making fuel payments to purchasing goods in the retail stores under one integrated platform.”

On top of that, Five will co-develop a new mobile application with Green Packet via its Kiple brand to facilitate cashless payment as well as including a spectrum of offerings in the app itself such as loyalty, discounts, P2P transfer, among others.

“Gone are the days of carrying around an additional membership card. With our new mobile application, users can enjoy a much-personalised experience in their every trip to the nearest Five stations as they can register, collect, manage, and spend their rewards within the application. This will eventually create strong brand loyalty among users.”

Green Packet group CEO and managing director Puan Chan Cheong said the technology that will soon deploy in Five petrol stations can automatically identify the driver’s pre-filled information by scanning the user’s license plate upon entering the petrol station. Once identified, the user will receive a push notification on their mobile phone for quick approval of payment. The refuelling process then becomes more efficient and less tedious.

“Beyond that, the facial recognition technology will allow the users to enjoy a much pleasing experience in both loyalty and rewards at Woo! Mart, Five’s own branded convenience stores. Users simply have to stand in front of a point-of-sale terminal and the AI system will identify the user and approves user profile which is linked to your mobile phone,“ Puan said.