KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry has received the offer for issuance of a Panda bond from China and the parties are currently in discussions.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said discussions are ongoing and the offer from China Construction Bank is a positive sign from foreign investors.

Speaking to reporters at the 12th Malaysian Property Summit today, he said foreign investors’ willingness to extend loans to the government reflects their interest and confidence in the Malaysian government.

Earlier this week, China’s ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian said that the China Construction Bank is proposing to issue Panda bonds in China to Malaysia to help alleviate financial stress.