PETALING JAYA: Handal Energy Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Handal Energy Solutions Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of agreement to develop a hydrogen powered electric racecar in Malaysia.

Handal will be the system integrator and responsible for the chassis engineering and machining works for the project’s prototype car called Hydrogen-Paired Electric Racecar (HyPER) which is the brainchild of NanoMalaysia’s CEO Rezal Khairi Ahmad.

In a statement, Handal’s chairman YAM Tengku Baderul Zaman Ibni Sultan Mahmud said the venture into the renewable energy segment was part of the group’s strategic goals to build a sustainable business.

“The electric vehicle market is valued at over US$560,000 million by 2025. Handal intends to play a part in this industry as technologies and infrastructure advances. The technologies developed for HyPER will be able to solve certain issues relating to the electric vehicle industry. With that said, we have completed our R&D processes and is currently in plans to build the first prototype,” he said.

HyPER will be powered by NanoMalaysia’s Hydrogen and Hybrid Energy Storage System (H2SS) which pairs on-board hydrogen generation technology with graphene-based ultracapacitor and is being co-developed with Pulsar and MNA Energy.

Similar to the New National Car Project (NNCP), HyPER’s key value is human capital development using the latest technologies related not only to the automotive sector but also to renewable energy, the statement said.