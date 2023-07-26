HP Malaysia unveils ‘Future Ready’ strategy

PETALING JAYA: HP Malaysia has unveiled its “Future Ready” strategy for 2023, which focuses on revolutionising work and play with an emphasis on innovation and sustainability.

HP Malaysia introduced a range of new products as part of its Future Ready portfolio, empowering individuals and businesses to reach their full potential in the evolving hybrid landscape.

HP Future Ready’s vision and actions revolve around its customers, which are central to everything HP does. The three key pillars of its strategy are creating a more growth-oriented portfolio by tailoring its offerings to the new ways people live, work and play; driving operational excellence across every aspect of its business and empowering its people, driving its purpose-driven culture​.

“Today, people everywhere seek devices that can adapt to their varied use cases in our current hybrid world. At HP, we are continuously expanding our world-class portfolio of devices designed to deliver powerful collaboration, productivity and the best experiences for users, whether they are working, gaming, or connecting with their friends and communities,” said HP Malaysia managing director Alex Tan

He added that the future ready portfolio they are launching will empower Malaysians to fully embrace the new ways of work and play – anytime, anywhere.

Hybrid work is not just working remotely – it’s about delivering an experience that works seamlessly for those in the room and those joining remotely. With only 22% of workers describing themselves as ‘thriving’ in hybrid work, companies are figuring out how to make hybrid work. According to HP’s Future of Work study, 80% of workers want to be in the office some of the time, but many companies continue to struggle to get workers back in the office.

HP is working toward its goal of becoming the most sustainable and just tech company by 2030 as it engineers its most sustainable portfolio of products and solutions yet.