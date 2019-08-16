HSS inks MoU to bid for solar power plant

PETALING JAYA: HSS Engineers Bhd has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sapura Secured Technologies Sdn Bhd, Synergy Generated Sdn Bhd and Penor Renewable Energy Sdn Bhd to bid for a large scale solar photovoltaic power plant in Peninsular Malaysia.

An unincorporated consortium under the name of SHS Consortium will be formed.

According to HSS’ filing with Bursa Malaysia, the sole purpose SHS Consortium is to submit a joint proposal in response to a request for proposal by Suruhanjaya Tenaga Malaysia to develop, finance, design, supply, install, operate and maintain a large scale solar photovoltaic power plant for Peninsular Malaysia.

In the event of a successful bid, the parties agree to incorporate a special purpose vehicle company to implement the project with HSS Engineers holding 28.5% equity.