IBFIM, IIiBF team up to nurture shariah experts in islamic finance industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia (IBFIM), in collaboration with the International Islamic University Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IIiBF), has launched a programme to build a solid foundation of Shariah knowledge among learners and assist in the development of Islamic finance globally.

IBFIM said the i-Contract Series aims to provide an in-depth understanding to the practical aspects and operational requirements of Shariah contracts and serves as a guide to implement the Shariah standards.

“The learning approach adopted for the programme signifies a paradigm shift in instilling an understanding of the theoretical and operational aspects in respective Shariah contracts,” the institution said in a statement today.

The programme was launched today by IIUM president Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar in conjunction with the IIUM Islamic Finance Presidential Talk delivered by Bursa Malaysia Bhd chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar.

IIiBF dean Prof Dr Rusni Hassan said the collaborative programme signifies the synergy between industry and academia in ensuring the continuous development of the Islamic finance industry.

On this year’s talk, he said it addressed the issue on sustainability and value-based Islamic finance, which is a pertinent and current topic.

“In its journey towards global sustainable development, it is imperative that the financial system plays its role in delivering long-lasting socio-economic prosperity. IIiBF, through this programme, supports the IIUM’s strategic agenda on sustainability,” he added. - Bernama