PETALING JAYA: iDimension Consolidated Bhd may inject information technology services and projects into the group, a move to address its Guidance Note 3 (GN3) status.

iDimension told Bursa Malaysia that the injection could be undertaken through its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wiki Labs Sdn Bhd (WLSB) and Wiki Lab Solutions Sdn Bhd (WLSSB).

“This MoU serves as an integral step of the company’s overall plan in regularising its GN3 status under the ACE Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd,” it said.

iDimension said the MoU will provide both parties to take further discussions on a non-binding basis and commercial permutations for an entry into a definitive agreement between iDimension and Wiki group.

“iDimension and the Wiki Group believe that a synergy between them would be commercially beneficial and are desirous of entering into the MoU to set out the principal terms by which iDimension and the Wiki Group will combine resources to develop and carry on the subsisting businesses of iDimension as well as the businesses.”

WLSB is involved in trading and provision of information technology services while WLSSB is engaged in system consultants and provision of information technology services.

iDimension was classified as GN3 company last October after its external auditors Messrs BDO expressed an adverse opinion in respect of its audited financial statements for the financial period Jan 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018.