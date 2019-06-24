IMF’s Lagarde positive on Malaysia’s fiscal discipline

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) views Malaysia’s return to fiscal discipline as a positive, among other goals achieved since the general elections last year.

“We are pleased to see that the 2019 Budget returned to fiscal discipline in order to make sure that the country is rebuilding its buffers just in case there is rainy days to come,“ said IMF managing director Christine Lagarde (pix) during a visit to Bank Negara Malaysia today.

She also noted the government’s achievements in terms of the fight against corruption, by being more inclusive and more specific about what needs to be improved in terms of governance.

“So I’m delighted that the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir has made that fight against corruption and improvement in governance one of his leading proposals,“ she said.

“I have been most impressed by the recent development of the Malaysian economy. As I said earlier today when I visited UM where I gave a speech, I’m hoping that Malaysia’s economy will be as successful and as tasty and rich as laksa, which was the theme of our remarks this morning, with additional ingredients including governance and fight against corruption, higher and better education for all Malaysian young and not-so-young people as well, and the improvement in the role of women which I’m pleased to see is also one of the goals that Dr Mahathir is pursuing going forward,“ she added.

Lagarde, who will be meeting the Prime Minister during her visit, said she will be discussing some of the recent developments in Malaysian economy and “compare notes” on the anti-corruption and governance agenda.

“Governance principles must be really entwined and embedded in the legal system of Malaysia because that is the best way to make sure it will survive the passing of time and the change of authorities over the course of the many decades to come. It’s a legacy that is critically important. I’m sure Dr Mahathir would be pleased to see his legacy embedded in the legal system,“ she said.