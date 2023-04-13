Infomina posts RM26.8m profit before tax for third quarter

PETALING JAYA: Technology solutions provider Infomina Bhd today reported revenue of RM109.7 million and profit before tax (PBT) of RM26.8 million for its third quarter ended Feb 28 (Q3’23).

Revenue was mainly contributed by the group’s technology infrastructure operations, maintenance, and support services segment, with RM87.28 million or 80% of total revenue. This segment mainly consists of revenue recognised from contracts for the provision of technology infrastructure solutions for financial services institutions and government agencies in the group’s key markets (Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines) and the region.

For the nine months ended Feb 28, the group recorded revenue of RM193.7 million and PBT of RM39 million.

Revenue for the period was mainly attributed to the group’s technology infrastructure operations, maintenance, and support services segment, which contributed RM144.5 million or 74.6% of total revenue.

As at Feb 28, Infomina’s balance sheet remained robust, sporting a net cash position of RM74.4 million while the ratio stood at an impressive 1.5 times. Total debt amounted to RM2.4 million against shareholders’ funds of RM104.7 million.

Commenting on the third-quarter and nine-month results, Infomina managing director Yee Chee Meng said, “This is a fantastic set of results and a record for the group.

“The significant growth in our revenue and earnings was driven by an increasingly strong performance from our technology infrastructure operations, maintenance, and support services segment from our contracts in the Philippines and Thailand.

Looking ahead, Yee said Infomina’s performance will be driven by an outstanding order book of about RM500.2 million comprising a well-diversified portfolio of more than 60 active clients across multiple industries and geographical locations.