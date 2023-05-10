Infomina wins RM35.4m contract from BBL

KUALA LUMPUR: Infomina Bhd, a leading regional technology solutions provider, announced the execution of a Software Subscription Agreement (Contract) from Bangkok Bank Public Company Ltd (BBL) valued at US$7.5 million (equivalent to RM35.4 million).

Their subsidiary Infomina (Thailand) Co Ltd (Infomina TH), will provide technology application and infrastructure operations, maintenance and support services to BBL. The Contract is for a period of three years commencing from March 31, 2023 to March 30, 2026.

Infomina managing director Yee Chee Meng said: “We are glad that Bangkok Bank has chosen us again, this is truly a testament to our capabilities in providing technology solutions not just in Malaysia but beyond our shores. In this contract, we also work with BBL on new business initiative to enable BBL digital transformation and deliver more new services to BBL’s customers; and new initiative to enable BBL to build mainframe AI system automation.”

In Infomina, he added, they always strive to improve their level of service as well as promote innovation.

“In doing so, we continue to build on our good and long-term working relationship with customers, such as Bangkok Bank, which will enable us to expand our other services to them, and other customers, in the future. These ongoing efforts will definitely boost our outstanding order book further, which currently stands at approximately RM450m after this contract,” he said.