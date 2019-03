PETALING JAYA: The annual Invest Malaysia Kuala Lumpur conference enters its 15th edition this year, to be co-hosted by Bursa Malaysia and Malayan Banking Bhd, from March 19 to 20.

The forum, the largest annual capital market event in Malaysia, will showcase 63 of Malaysia’s listed companies, ranging from large to mid cap listed companies with a total market capitalisation of RM913 billion.

Invest Malaysia 2019 (IM2019) is expected to attract over 1,000 local and regional fund managers from Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, the US and the UK, with a total estimated assets under management of US$20.16 trillion (RM82.3 trillion).

This year’s forum will discuss Malaysia’s ambition and purpose for the nation, and provide clarity on the programmes designed to deliver on Malaysia’s new agenda for growth.

“Malaysia’s growth story is intact, despite potential challenges in the short run. The economy is resilient and dynamic, making the country a strong investment choice in a world of uncertainty. Beyond that, Malaysia’s institutional frameworks are robust and flexible enough to respond to changing times and needs. Our vibrancy and attractiveness were evidenced through the high participation and contribution from the foreign investors,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

“Despite all the headwinds last year, foreign outflow from our capital market was the second lowest among our Asean emerging market peers and our foreign shareholdings remained intact at 23.4% of total market capitalisation. This is a real testament to the international confidence in our marketplace,” he said in a statement.

Notable conversationalists at IM2019 include Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as well as heads of government-linked investment companies namely Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan and Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias.