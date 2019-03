KUALA LUMPUR: InvestKL CEO Datuk Zainal Amanshah said chances are MNCs that did not realise their investments in Malaysia will make a comeback to Greater Kuala Lumpur.

“These are big companies and opportunities do arise. We are always open. When they are ready and when their plans have materialised, re-engaged in this region, then we can always talk,” said Zainal.

Meanwhile, InvestKL continues to focus on wooing more investments from other MNCs.

InvestKL is mandated to attract large global MNCs such as Fortune 500 and Forbes 2000 companies to establish their regional business, innovation and talent hubs in Greater KL, providing a gateway for companies to grow their business in Asia.

Most of the investments do materialise, as InvestKL has attracted 78 MNCs to date with approved and committed investments of RM11.7 billion, as well as the creation of 11,693 regional high-skilled jobs since 2011.

From 2011-2018, 57% or RM6.63 billion of the RM11.7 billion investments were realised. In addition, 64% or 7,516 of the 11,693 high skilled regional jobs are already on the payroll. Of these 7,516 jobs, 80% employed are Malaysians.

In 2018, InvestKL attracted 12 MNCs with approved and committed investments of RM2.3 billion, against 2017’s 12 MNCs with RM2.2 billion.