InvestKL secures RM2.3b worth of investments in 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: InvestKL attracted 12 multinational companies (MNCs) in 2018 with approved and committed investments of RM2.3 billion, similar to 2017’s investments by 12 MNCs worth RM2.2 billion.

The 12 MNCs secured in 2018 are Fortune 500 companies, which are Orange (France), MetLife (US), Electrolux (Sweden), EY (UK), Accenture (Ireland), PersolKelly (Japan/US), China Pacific Construction Group (China), Wood (UK) and hidden champions such as Pickles Auctions (Australia), United Imaging (China), Bertling (Germany) and Zalora (Germany).

Speaking at its media update here this morning, InvestKL CEO Datuk Zainal Amanshah (pix) attributed its flat performance in 2018 to external factors rather than domestic reasons.

For 2019, InvestKL aims to attract 13 MNCs from the US, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea.

These countries are strong in the six sectors that it is pursuing, which are smart technologies, consumer technologies, e-commerce, medical devices, industrial automation as well as energy and renewables.