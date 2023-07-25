InvestKL secures RM2.48b committed investments in first-half 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Riding on the recovery of the Malaysian economy, which is projected to grow between 4% and 5% this year, InvestKL has secured RM2.48 billion in committed investments in the first half of 2023, leading to the creation of more than 6,800 executive job opportunities for Malaysians.

In a statement today, InvestKL said these investments were secured amid the current global headwinds, demonstrating that Greater Kuala Lumpur’s (Greater KL) proposition as a top investment destination has been well established, complete with robust digital infrastructure, ease of doing business, an ecosystem driven by innovative tech activities and an environment that nurtures talent.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said Malaysia is committed to policies aimed at creating a high-value business ecosystem to attract strategic investments, as well as realise the nation’s long-term sustainable and inclusive growth.

“InvestKL’s continued success in securing quality investments for the Greater KL area is a testament to Malaysia’s conducive business landscape, which has, in turn, developed Malaysia’s competitiveness and resilience on the global stage.

“Supported by strong policies on industries, investments, and exports, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), together with its agencies such as InvestKL, will continue to enhance the country’s ease of doing business and investment facilitation while also securing domestic business prospects and improving the livelihoods of Malaysians towards a more broad-based and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

InvestKL said the strong investor momentum builds on InvestKL’s record performance in 2022, which attracted investments valued at RM2.79 billion with the creation of 2,805 high-skilled executive jobs through the establishment of 13 global services hubs.

Its CEO, Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli, said the first-half results showed InvestKL’s continued impact in moving the needle towards solidifying Greater KL’s status as a top investment destination among the vibrant cities in Asia-Pacific.

“This bodes well for our target in 2023 to attract investments in global services hubs in the digital and technology arena that will lead to the creation of sophisticated high-skilled jobs for Malaysians.

“I am confident with our pipeline of investors for the remaining year; closing with a series of investments shall keep us on track to secure RM35 billion by 2030,” he said.

InvestKL said global technology investment is projected to grow by 5.1% in 2023, and Malaysia is poised to experience a similar surge.

“Recently, Malaysia has also seen an increasing number of new digital and data centres, with various foreign investors building capabilities in digital, technology, and artificial intelligence, culminating from the committed and concerted efforts by Miti towards Malaysia’s goal as the Digital Hub of Asean.

“This aligns closely with the Malaysia Madani framework to capitalise on digital and technology advancement in achieving sustainable development,” he said.

As of today, InvestKL has attracted over 130 Global Services Hubs of foreign multinationals in Greater KL that employs more than 19,000 executives with an average monthly salary of RM13,000. – Bernama