Iskandar Investment collaborates with 7 partners for sustainable future intiatives

ISKANDAR PUTERI: In keeping up with global efforts towards sustainable development and reducing carbon emissions, Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) today announced a document exchange ceremony between IIB and seven different partners in the sustainable electric vehicle (EV) industry, to promote use of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions in Iskandar Puteri.

This initiative is part of the five strategic verticals to further solidify IIB’s commitment in spearheading a Net-Zero Carbon Central Business District (CBD) in Medini Iskandar.

Johor State Exco for Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture, Raven Kumar Krishnasamy who attended the document exchange ceremony said, “Today’s document exchange ceremony marks a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable development and a low-carbon future. This collaboration stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of IIB and its strategic partners as they work hand in hand to create a greener and more carbon-neutral Johor. We must now recognise the pressing need to address the challenges of carbon emissions and environmental degradation.“The environment is our shared responsibility. Let us work together to preserve the natural beauty of Johor for future generations, ensuring a sustainable and thriving ecosystem.”

IIB president/ CEO Datuk Idzham Mohd Hashim (pic) said, “We have outlined five strategic verticals in our roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality in

Medini Iskandar which are energy management, water management, waste management, green building materials and of course, sustainable mobility. Today, are proud to lead the way in the first vertical, which is our commitment in advancing electric vehicle adoption and paving the way for clean energy solutions by having charging stations for EV vehicles. This document exchange ceremony signifies our dedication to creating a net-zero carbon city in Medini and establishing low-carbon cities as a global standard

By collaborating with key stakeholders, he said they leverage their expertise and resources to accelerate the growth of the EV industry, shaping a cleaner and more sustainable future, where economic prosperity goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility.

The collaboration brings together industry players such as Nano Malaysia Bhd, Handal Indah Sdn Bhd, Handal Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, Kumpool Sdn Bhd, Yinson Green Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, GO TO U (M) Sdn Bhd, and UN Global Compact Network Malaysia and Brunei (UNGCMYB).

Meanwhile, IIB’s partnership with UNGCMYB aims at jointly developing and implementing sustainable development initiatives within Iskandar Puteri, in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. The partnership serves as a platform to facilitate knowledge sharing of best practices between IIB and other members of UNGCMYB.

In recognizing the increasing usage of EV’s in the state, the Johor state government plans to develop mechanisms that support EV usage in the future. Following the strong push for a full EV population by Singapore in their Green Plan 2030, a high demand for EV charger stations

in Johor has also developed.

The initiative undertaken by IIB will establish the necessary infrastructure to support the transition to EVs, and it will play a vital role in the Federal and State of Johor’s Low Carbon initiative.

Also at the event was Datuk Dr. Badrul Hisham Kassim, chief executive of Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA).