JCorp launches JLand Group to enhance real estate, infrastructure business

JOHOR BARU: Johor Corporation (JCorp), the principal development institution and a leading economic enabler for Johor, today launched JLand Group Sdn Bhd (JLG) to focus on expanding its real estate and infrastructure capabilities as one of its core businesses.

This follows JCorp’s transformation strategy to streamline business activities and service offerings of its subsidiaries, where JLG emerges as the investment holding company to capitalise on the growing demand for strategic and sustainable real estate ventures in the region.

The event was officiated by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who is also chairman of JCorp.

JCorp president and CEO Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim (pic) who is also chairman of JLG, said: “As part of our sustainable growth strategy, we recognise the opportune timing to tap into new growth areas in real estate and infrastructure, by leveraging on our strengths and addressing evolving market needs in these sectors.

“For JCorp, the future of real estate is to build a leading entity focused on technology-enabled real estate and infrastructure in the New Economy. JLG is our platform to galvanise greater innovation and capital efficiency, therein futureproofing our value chain competencies for a sustainable business ecosystem.”

JLG’s core businesses encompass four strategic pillars – real estate development, asset lifecycle management, real estate investment, and Infrastructure and utilities. These core pillars serve to streamline its business activities and operations, which in turn unlock the value of its assets across diverse industry presence locally and in the region.

Leveraging the collective strengths of the group’s established subsidiaries, resources, infrastructure, and strong sectoral links, JLG has core competencies to own, build, operate and monetise across the real estate and infrastructure value chain. To date, JCorp through JLG’s strategic collaborations spanning across high growth potential sectors of logistics, data centres and renewable energy, has garnered RM45.6 billion in investments in 2022.

Syed Mohamed said, “Guided by our ethos of ‘Build. Create. Thrive’, our mission at JLG is to be the one-stop real estate solutions provider, driving competitive edge for businesses as we cater to the rapidly evolving needs, aspirations, and lifecycles of businesses, industries, and future generations. By creating an integrated solutions ecosystem across our core business pillars, JLG is well-positioned to capture real estate market opportunities, not just in Malaysia but also the larger Asia-Pacific region.”

Building on the group’s property development capabilities, JLG is aiming for strategic portfolio expansion and growth in industrial and township developments to tap into local and regional markets. On top of developing and managing high-quality property portfolio, JLG will work closely with industry players through synergistic partnerships to identify, pilot, and adopt new technologies and solutions across the real estate and infrastructure sector.

JLG is also expanding its real estate investment arm to encompass full-fledged services, including real estate investment trusts as well as asset and fund under management, whereby JLG will specialise in structuring and executing value-add impact investments.

JLG seeks to enhance efficiencies through advanced technology, capital deployment for scalable investment strategies as well as a multi-disciplined approach to value creation and risk mitigation.

“As we continuously build upon decades of proven expertise and track record in selective key industries, strengthening our venture in real estate and infrastructure will improve JCorp’s overall growth trajectory and unlock new forms of value for our stakeholders,” said Syed Mohamed.