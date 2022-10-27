$!Jentayu Sustainables commissions Malaysia’s largest bi-facial solar power plant

PETALING JAYA: Operating as the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contractor, Jentayu Sustainables Bhd has completed the construction and commissioning of Coara Marang Solar Plant in Terengganu, which began its construction in January 2021.
Located on a 605-acre land in Penarik, Marang, it is part of the government’s efforts to increase the country’s renewable energy mix from 2% to 20% by 2025 under the Third Large-Scale Solar Scheme.
“We faced several challenges throughout the development of the project, including a flood occurrence in February 2022. The elevated design of Coara Marang was proven effective as the installed solar PV modules and inverters were unaffected by the flood.
“Our success in delivering Coara Marang Solar Plant expresses our commitment and proficiency to be a leading player in the sustainable energy sector. We look forward to further solidifying our footprint in the industry,” said Jentayu Sustainables executive chairman Datuk Beroz Nikmal Mirdin in a statement today.
Coara Marang Solar Plant, which has a capacity of 116 MWp, is the largest solar plant that adopts bi-facial solar PV modules and single axis tracking capability. Additionally, these solar panels were mounted on elevated structures four metres above ground.
Utilising these features, Coara Marang is expected to increase irradiation yield by 15% in comparison to other conventional plants, as well as reduce risks of flood related damage.